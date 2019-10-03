Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Has $3.56 Million Holdings in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 48.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,453 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 21,017 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $3,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 4,011.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,667,991 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $258,140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554,466 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,322,502 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $349,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,587 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 1,477.6% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 506,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,591,000 after purchasing an additional 474,300 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 738,479 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,838,000 after purchasing an additional 393,948 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 151.7% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 473,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,160,000 after purchasing an additional 285,130 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VOYA shares. Morgan Stanley set a $63.00 price target on shares of Voya Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price target on shares of Voya Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

In other Voya Financial news, Director Byron H. Pollitt, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.30 per share, with a total value of $49,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VOYA traded down $2.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.87. 180,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,176,373. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.49. Voya Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $36.66 and a 12 month high of $57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The asset manager reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.19 million. Voya Financial had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 8.47%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Voya Financial Inc will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.85%.

Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

