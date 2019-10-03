Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Buys 35,300 Shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,300 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Clovis Oncology were worth $2,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CLVS. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Clovis Oncology by 6.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clovis Oncology during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Man Group plc increased its position in Clovis Oncology by 1.2% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 169,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Clovis Oncology by 24.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Clovis Oncology during the second quarter worth about $48,000. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director James C. Blair purchased 40,000 shares of Clovis Oncology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.84 per share, for a total transaction of $233,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,283.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thorlef Spickschen purchased 8,600 shares of Clovis Oncology stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.67 per share, for a total transaction of $48,762.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 58,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,857.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 107,800 shares of company stock worth $612,094 and have sold 1,706 shares worth $8,755. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Clovis Oncology stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.95. 515,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,894,073. The company has a market cap of $205.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04. Clovis Oncology has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $34.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.12.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.70) by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $32.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.92 million. Clovis Oncology had a negative return on equity of 372.68% and a negative net margin of 332.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.94) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will post -7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CLVS. Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays set a $36.00 price target on shares of Clovis Oncology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright set a $36.00 price target on shares of Clovis Oncology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Guggenheim lowered shares of Clovis Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Svb Leerink lowered shares of Clovis Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.17.

About Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

