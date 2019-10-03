Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $3,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in American Financial Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,588,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $880,093,000 after purchasing an additional 219,643 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 14.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,810,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $287,998,000 after buying an additional 349,031 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 6.5% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,493,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $152,994,000 after buying an additional 91,200 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 8.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,251,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $128,256,000 after buying an additional 96,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 985,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $100,953,000 after buying an additional 27,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.14% of the company’s stock.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on AFG shares. Buckingham Research upgraded American Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

In related news, SVP Michelle A. Gillis sold 5,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $613,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,536,190. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director James E. Evans sold 9,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.11, for a total value of $997,943.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,971,663.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 153,219 shares of company stock valued at $16,053,399 in the last ninety days. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AFG traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,030. American Financial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $84.18 and a 52-week high of $113.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.57.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Financial Group Inc will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.