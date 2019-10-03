Phoenix Market Capitalization Achieves $15.74 Million (PHX)

Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. During the last seven days, Phoenix has traded 30.4% higher against the dollar. Phoenix has a market capitalization of $15.74 million and $753,294.00 worth of Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phoenix token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, Coinrail, Binance and Huobi.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000088 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded down 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 73.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Phoenix

PHX is a token. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2017. Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phoenix’s official website is www.redpulse.com/landing

Buying and Selling Phoenix

Phoenix can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Coinrail, Huobi, Kucoin, Switcheo Network and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoenix using one of the exchanges listed above.

