Phocas Financial Corp. Takes Position in First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,150 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of First Foundation by 565.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of First Foundation in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of First Foundation in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Foundation in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of First Foundation by 15.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Foundation alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FFWM. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

First Foundation stock traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $15.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,927. The firm has a market cap of $681.16 million, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.05. First Foundation Inc has a one year low of $11.79 and a one year high of $16.66.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $51.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.43 million. First Foundation had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 9.35%. Analysts anticipate that First Foundation Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.09%.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM).

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.