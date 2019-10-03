Phocas Financial Corp. Makes New $31,000 Investment in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 94,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,923,000 after acquiring an additional 10,668 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.4% in the second quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 7,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. NewDay Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $8,920,000. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 151.6% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 469,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,308,000 after acquiring an additional 282,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 92.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,125,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,058,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911,848 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $5.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $289.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,678,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,062,335. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $235.46 and a 1-year high of $304.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $295.87 and a 200 day moving average of $292.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $1.4827 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.