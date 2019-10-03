Phocas Financial Corp. Invests $49,000 in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 197,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 664,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,667,000 after buying an additional 59,136 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 74.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 216,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 92,126 shares during the period. Botty Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 1,083,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,862,000 after buying an additional 48,000 shares during the period. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 170,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 21,045 shares during the period.

Shares of AMLP stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.95. 783,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,705,814. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.70. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $8.27 and a twelve month high of $10.93.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

