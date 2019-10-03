Phocas Financial Corp. Acquires New Holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO)

Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UPRO. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 323.4% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 4,812 shares during the period. Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,952,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 0.8% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period.

UPRO stock traded down $2.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.31. 203,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,615,163. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.77. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 has a 1 year low of $28.65 and a 1 year high of $59.05.

