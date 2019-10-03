PHI Token (PHI) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $13,492.00

PHI Token (CURRENCY:PHI) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. PHI Token has a total market capitalization of $396,021.00 and $13,492.00 worth of PHI Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PHI Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0679 or 0.00000828 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, PHI Token has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PHI Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012212 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00190379 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.88 or 0.01008847 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000717 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00024292 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00089451 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PHI Token Profile

PHI Token launched on February 28th, 2018. PHI Token’s total supply is 13,636,660 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,828,254 tokens. PHI Token’s official website is www.phitoken.io . PHI Token’s official Twitter account is @PhiToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PHI Token

PHI Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PHI Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PHI Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PHI Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PHI Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PHI Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.