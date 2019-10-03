Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,434,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 574,440 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 1.6% of Macquarie Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $928,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2,240.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 36,086,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,563,256,000 after purchasing an additional 34,544,423 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth $258,466,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,118,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $914,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693,349 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 4,297.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,656,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $265,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,431,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571,626 shares in the last quarter. 71.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DZ Bank raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.41.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 50,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.72 per share, with a total value of $104,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

PFE traded down $0.74 on Wednesday, reaching $34.69. 11,808,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,282,714. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.25. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.97 and a fifty-two week high of $46.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 23.58%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.