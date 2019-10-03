Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PRFT. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. William Blair began coverage on Perficient in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Nomura began coverage on Perficient in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFT traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,811. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.02. Perficient has a fifty-two week low of $20.92 and a fifty-two week high of $39.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38. The company had revenue of $141.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.05 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Perficient will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David S. Lundeen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.09, for a total value of $360,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,857 shares in the company, valued at $1,763,249.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James R. Kackley sold 7,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total transaction of $281,840.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,319.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,230 shares of company stock valued at $1,564,239. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,135,589 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $176,252,000 after buying an additional 185,437 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Perficient by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,110,141 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $72,420,000 after purchasing an additional 40,694 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Perficient by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 832,784 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $28,581,000 after purchasing an additional 9,275 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Perficient by 1.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 556,442 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $19,097,000 after purchasing an additional 8,003 shares during the period. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its stake in Perficient by 72.9% during the second quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 487,844 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $16,728,000 after purchasing an additional 205,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

