PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Issues Earnings Results

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.50% and a net margin of 19.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. PepsiCo updated its FY 2019 guidance to $5.50-5.50 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $5.50 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $3.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $137.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,237,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,666,984. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.83. The company has a market capitalization of $191.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86. PepsiCo has a fifty-two week low of $104.53 and a fifty-two week high of $139.75.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.49%.

In related news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total transaction of $324,159.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,920 shares in the company, valued at $7,356,534. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 9,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total transaction of $1,226,779.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,500,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $154.00 target price on PepsiCo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.11.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.