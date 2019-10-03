Pennon Group (LON:PNN) Lifted to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Pennon Group (LON:PNN) to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have GBX 880 ($11.50) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 780 ($10.19).

PNN has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 740 ($9.67) price objective (down from GBX 770 ($10.06)) on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set an outperform rating and a GBX 870 ($11.37) price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Pennon Group to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Pennon Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 818.70 ($10.70).

Get Pennon Group alerts:

Shares of Pennon Group stock traded down GBX 10.40 ($0.14) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 804.40 ($10.51). 821,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,760,000. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 751.32 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 745.17. Pennon Group has a 12-month low of GBX 681 ($8.90) and a 12-month high of GBX 800 ($10.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.48, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Pennon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.