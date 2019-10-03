PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PNNT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of PennantPark Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Get PennantPark Investment alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PNNT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.07. 5,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,445. PennantPark Investment has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $7.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.58. The firm has a market cap of $420.37 million, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.13.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $28.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.38 million. As a group, analysts forecast that PennantPark Investment will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PennantPark Investment news, Chairman Arthur H. Penn purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.30 per share, for a total transaction of $94,500.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 193,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,218,483. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 45,000 shares of company stock worth $285,600 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNNT. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 2,255.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 7,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 39,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.20% of the company’s stock.

About PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.