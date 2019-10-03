Peercoin Price Up 6.6% Over Last 7 Days (PPC)

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One Peercoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00003345 BTC on major exchanges including SouthXchange, YoBit, Livecoin and Bittrex. During the last week, Peercoin has traded up 6.6% against the dollar. Peercoin has a market cap of $7.07 million and approximately $86,717.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8,232.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.82 or 0.02703656 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00011482 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001709 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004166 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005224 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00370088 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007988 BTC.

Peercoin Coin Profile

Peercoin (PPC) is a coin. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2014. Peercoin’s total supply is 25,663,156 coins. The official website for Peercoin is www.peercoin.net . Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Peercoin is talk.peercoin.net

Peercoin Coin Trading

Peercoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, SouthXchange, BX Thailand, CoinEgg, YoBit, Poloniex, Tux Exchange, WEX, Livecoin, HitBTC, Trade By Trade, Bitsane, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Bittylicious. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

