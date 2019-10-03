Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Regional REIT (LON:RGL)

Regional REIT (LON:RGL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

RGL traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 101.60 ($1.33). The company had a trading volume of 391,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.28, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $438.41 million and a PE ratio of 5.61. Regional REIT has a twelve month low of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 110 ($1.44). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 103.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 93.06.

Get Regional REIT alerts:

About Regional REIT

Regional REIT Limited (Regional REIT) is a United Kingdom-based real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through four segments: Industrial, Office, Retail and Residential. The Company’s commercial property portfolio is in the United Kingdom and comprises offices and industrial units located in the regional centers of the United Kingdom outside of the M25 motorway.

Featured Article: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Regional REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.