Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Regional REIT (LON:RGL)

Regional REIT (LON:RGL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
RGL traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 101.60 ($1.33). The company had a trading volume of 391,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.28, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $438.41 million and a PE ratio of 5.61. Regional REIT has a twelve month low of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 110 ($1.44). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 103.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 93.06.
About Regional REIT
Featured Article: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?
Receive News & Ratings for Regional REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.