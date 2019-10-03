Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC)

Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Peel Hunt in a report released on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 640 ($8.36) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.42% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 640 ($8.36) price objective on shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 680 ($8.89) price objective on shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

Shares of NFC stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 487 ($6.36). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,424. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 562.37 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 578.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.04. The company has a market cap of $415.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88. Next Fifteen Communications Group has a one year low of GBX 433 ($5.66) and a one year high of GBX 668 ($8.73).

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

