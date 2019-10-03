Peel Hunt Lowers Halfords Group (LON:HFD) Price Target to GBX 150

Halfords Group (LON:HFD) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 150 ($1.96) in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective points to a potential downside of 12.89% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Halfords Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 243 ($3.18).

Get Halfords Group alerts:

LON:HFD opened at GBX 172.20 ($2.25) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 174.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 214.73. The company has a market cap of $342.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.76. Halfords Group has a 52 week low of GBX 162 ($2.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 327.20 ($4.28).

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, retails automotive, leisure, and cycling products in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates in two segments, Retail and Car Servicing. The company retails auto parts, accessories, cycles, and cycle accessories; and provides garage servicing and auto repair services.

Featured Article: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Halfords Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halfords Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.