Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Peapack-Gladstone Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

NASDAQ:PGC traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,562. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a one year low of $23.96 and a one year high of $31.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.98.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $42.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.92 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP John P. Babcock sold 2,000 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $54,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,178,176.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vincent A. Spero sold 3,000 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $83,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,117,609.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,500 shares of company stock valued at $460,715 over the last ninety days. 4.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 7.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 353,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,947,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 2.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the second quarter worth $295,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the second quarter worth $4,672,000. Finally, Salzhauer Michael lifted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 3.6% in the second quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 142,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

