Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Upgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Party City Holdco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Party City Holdco from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America set a $10.00 price target on Party City Holdco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Party City Holdco from $13.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Party City Holdco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.92.

NYSE:PRTY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.95. 55,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,779,231. The company has a market capitalization of $542.56 million, a P/E ratio of 3.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.41. Party City Holdco has a 1-year low of $4.07 and a 1-year high of $13.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.28 and a 200 day moving average of $6.82.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $563.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.14 million. Party City Holdco had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Party City Holdco will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Party City Holdco news, CFO Michael A. Correale bought 24,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.13 per share, for a total transaction of $100,359.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,806.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James M. Harrison bought 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.53 per share, with a total value of $566,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,755.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 153,855 shares of company stock valued at $686,514 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 480,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 12,071 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Party City Holdco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $683,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Party City Holdco during the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Party City Holdco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Sapience Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Party City Holdco by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 784,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,225,000 after buying an additional 162,700 shares in the last quarter.

Party City Holdco Company Profile

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

