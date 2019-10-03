Park National Corp OH Sells 434 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Park National Corp OH lowered its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $7,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on CINF shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cincinnati Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.40.

Shares of CINF stock traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $112.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,833. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.35 and a 200 day moving average of $101.52. The stock has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $71.01 and a 12-month high of $117.16.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.21. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.87%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Read More: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.