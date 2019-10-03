Park National Corp OH Sells 3,709 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Park National Corp OH reduced its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,795 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,709 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $11,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the second quarter worth about $36,000. TCG Advisors LP purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $42,000. 86.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

In other news, Director William A. Osborn sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.56, for a total transaction of $273,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,585 shares in the company, valued at $6,861,517.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher Marzilli sold 32,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.16, for a total transaction of $6,163,178.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,820,248.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,459 shares of company stock worth $9,079,802. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GD traded down $3.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.27. 48,662 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,461,073. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $187.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.06. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $143.87 and a 52-week high of $207.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $52.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.19.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 35.73%.

GD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $188.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Cowen set a $202.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.35.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.