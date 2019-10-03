Park National Corp OH Reduces Stock Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Park National Corp OH lowered its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,902 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,012 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 1.0% of Park National Corp OH’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $18,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. MRA Associates USA LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 69.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on HD shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $229.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Gabelli cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Home Depot to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.78.

In related news, EVP Edward P. Decker sold 22,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.15, for a total value of $5,203,552.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,839,962.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 145,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.04, for a total transaction of $31,848,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 496,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,725,760.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 177,508 shares of company stock worth $39,076,428 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD traded down $4.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $226.09. 2,597,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,654,379. The company has a market cap of $251.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $158.09 and a fifty-two week high of $235.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $223.49 and its 200-day moving average is $207.39.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $30.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.98 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 1,179.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.01%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

