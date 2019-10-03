Park National Corp OH Grows Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,711 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 8,716 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Adobe were worth $14,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 17,012.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,916,308 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,153,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,422 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,973,766 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,349,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,047 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,730,576 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,938,712,000 after purchasing an additional 887,115 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Adobe by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,950,101 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,047,848,000 after purchasing an additional 812,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD grew its position in shares of Adobe by 77,287.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 647,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $5.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $266.87. The company had a trading volume of 151,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,134,382. Adobe Inc has a 52-week low of $204.95 and a 52-week high of $313.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $282.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.81. The company has a market capitalization of $134.35 billion, a PE ratio of 48.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The software company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.08. Adobe had a net margin of 26.10% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADBE. Stephens set a $327.00 price target on shares of Adobe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $335.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Griffin Securities boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $303.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.65.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.34, for a total value of $823,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,374,867.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.36, for a total transaction of $859,115.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,832 shares of company stock valued at $3,471,486 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

