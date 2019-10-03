Park National Corp OH Decreases Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Park National Corp OH reduced its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 993 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 919.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 348.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $1.68 on Wednesday, reaching $126.91. 386,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,824,162. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $87.70 and a fifty-two week high of $131.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.32 and a 200 day moving average of $116.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.25.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 57.25%. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 56.83%.

In other Texas Instruments news, insider R Gregory Delagi sold 198,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $24,863,985.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,851,003.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 6,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total transaction of $793,040.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,003,107.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,251,117 shares of company stock valued at $159,473,823. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.75.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

