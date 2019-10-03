Park National Corp OH Decreases Stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Park National Corp OH lowered its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 319,479 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,670 shares during the period. Nike accounts for approximately 1.6% of Park National Corp OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Nike were worth $30,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nike by 6,608.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,363,870 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,205,847,000 after acquiring an additional 14,149,753 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Nike by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,077,703 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,943,374,000 after acquiring an additional 4,908,916 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Nike by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,510,331 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,973,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809,878 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nike by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,672,220 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,360,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nike by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,374,269 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,846,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE traded down $1.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.86. The stock had a trading volume of 4,291,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,417,731. The company has a market capitalization of $144.59 billion, a PE ratio of 36.49, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.05. Nike Inc has a twelve month low of $66.53 and a twelve month high of $94.75.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 47.92% and a net margin of 10.81%. Nike’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Nike to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Nike from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $105.00 price objective on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nike from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.32.

In other Nike news, insider Elliott Hill sold 90,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $8,325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 17,903 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.70, for a total value of $1,587,996.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 392,582 shares of company stock valued at $35,148,070. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

