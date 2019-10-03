Park National Corp OH Boosts Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 4.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 150,268 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,161 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for 1.2% of Park National Corp OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Danaher were worth $21,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Danaher by 0.7% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 19,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,259,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Danaher during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,072,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 12.2% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 12,437 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Danaher by 19.7% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. 78.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DHR stock traded down $4.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,625,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,279,058. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $94.59 and a 52-week high of $147.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $101.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.94.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Danaher had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.04%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $134.00 price target on shares of Danaher and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wolfe Research set a $157.00 price target on shares of Danaher and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Danaher to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.50.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total value of $2,846,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,515 shares in the company, valued at $8,326,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 70,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total transaction of $10,001,022.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 271,023 shares in the company, valued at $38,422,930.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,202 shares of company stock worth $25,175,829 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

