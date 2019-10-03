Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Purchases 7,774 Shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. grew its position in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 85.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,819 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,774 shares during the quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P.’s holdings in Steris were worth $2,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Steris during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,859,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Steris by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,141,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $169,967,000 after purchasing an additional 579,965 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Steris by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,052,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,347,769,000 after purchasing an additional 522,254 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP increased its position in shares of Steris by 4,952.8% during the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 504,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,645,000 after purchasing an additional 494,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Steris by 165.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 792,562 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $116,142,000 after purchasing an additional 493,578 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Cary L. Majors sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.67, for a total transaction of $801,517.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Renato Tamaro sold 2,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.15, for a total value of $316,254.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 116,815 shares of company stock worth $17,720,112. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STE traded down $2.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $138.54. 12,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,302. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $149.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.04. Steris PLC has a 12 month low of $99.14 and a 12 month high of $156.66.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $696.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.12 million. Steris had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 11.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Steris PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Steris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Steris’s payout ratio is currently 30.27%.

Steris Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

