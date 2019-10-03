Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Purchases 6,692 Shares of Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY)

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. grew its position in Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,692 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P.’s holdings in Realogy were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Realogy by 21,411.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Realogy by 140.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Realogy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Realogy by 337.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realogy by 1,373.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares during the period.

Get Realogy alerts:

Shares of RLGY stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.38. 77,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,876,087. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.22 million, a P/E ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.88. Realogy Holdings Corp has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $20.94.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Realogy had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 5.57%. Realogy’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Analysts expect that Realogy Holdings Corp will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Realogy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

Several analysts recently commented on RLGY shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Realogy from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Realogy in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Realogy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Compass Point set a $7.00 target price on shares of Realogy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Realogy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.29.

About Realogy

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

Recommended Story: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY).

Receive News & Ratings for Realogy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realogy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.