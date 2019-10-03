Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. trimmed its position in Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 49.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 34,826 shares during the quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. owned approximately 0.26% of Anika Therapeutics worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,159,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,737,000 after buying an additional 33,868 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,627,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,114,000 after buying an additional 34,313 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 916,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,218,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 21.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 444,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,044,000 after buying an additional 78,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 32.6% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 413,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,778,000 after buying an additional 101,443 shares in the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anika Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of ANIK stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.10. The company had a trading volume of 4,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,842. The company has a quick ratio of 16.07, a current ratio of 18.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $784.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.08. Anika Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $29.01 and a 52 week high of $58.93.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $30.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.41 million. Anika Therapeutics had a net margin of 26.87% and a return on equity of 11.27%. Anika Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Anika Therapeutics Inc will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ANIK. TheStreet raised shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. First Analysis downgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (up from $49.00) on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

In related news, Director Jeffery S. Thompson sold 4,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $274,404.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,842 shares in the company, valued at $387,667.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Bower sold 1,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $110,806.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,390,065.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,192 shares of company stock worth $800,681. 3.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANIK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK).

Receive News & Ratings for Anika Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anika Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.