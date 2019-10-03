Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Invests $289,000 in Quotient Ltd (NASDAQ:QTNT)

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Quotient Ltd (NASDAQ:QTNT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Quotient during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quotient during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Quotient during the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Quotient during the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Quotient during the first quarter worth approximately $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Quotient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised Quotient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

In related news, insider Roland Boyd sold 21,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $231,045.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,462.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 14.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:QTNT traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.54. 8,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,580. Quotient Ltd has a one year low of $5.52 and a one year high of $11.30. The company has a market capitalization of $515.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.27.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.40 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quotient Ltd will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Quotient

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes conventional reagent products used for blood grouping in the transfusion diagnostics market worldwide. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for blood grouping and serological disease screening.

