Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 33,381,100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 333,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 333,811 shares during the quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. owned about 0.23% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $24,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 19,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 27.5% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Surevest Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 28,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 9,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter.

ACWI stock traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.48. 631,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,052,153. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.01. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $61.01 and a 1-year high of $75.06.

