Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Buys Shares of 32,532 Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 32,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EPC. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,226,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,058,000 after buying an additional 765,521 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,270,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,239,000 after buying an additional 642,499 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,075,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,938,000 after buying an additional 632,479 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,200,000. Finally, Tremblant Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,061,000. 94.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.91.

In other news, Director R David Hoover bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.40 per share, for a total transaction of $125,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,789. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider John N. Hill bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.18 per share, for a total transaction of $197,260.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 29,808 shares in the company, valued at $839,989.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPC stock traded down $1.56 on Wednesday, hitting $29.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $48.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.82.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $609.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.26 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a negative net margin of 17.40% and a positive return on equity of 12.23%. Edgewell Personal Care’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.