Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Buys New Position in Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP)

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 253,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Office Depot by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,814,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $166,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,492 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Office Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,583,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Office Depot by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,719,859 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,142,000 after acquiring an additional 132,055 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Office Depot by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,947,775 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,504,000 after acquiring an additional 539,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Office Depot by 7.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,434,065 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,254,000 after acquiring an additional 443,371 shares during the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Office Depot stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $1.66. The stock had a trading volume of 175,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,235,080. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Office Depot Inc has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $3.82. The stock has a market cap of $912.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.12.

Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. Office Depot had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 0.27%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Office Depot Inc will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. Office Depot’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

ODP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Office Depot from $2.00 to $1.20 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Office Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Office Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.40.

Office Depot, Inc provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, U.S.

