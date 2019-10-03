Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) Raised to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th.

PANL stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.20. The stock had a trading volume of 5,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,455. The firm has a market cap of $142.69 million, a P/E ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 1-year low of $2.71 and a 1-year high of $4.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.35.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The shipping company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.11). Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $83.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PANL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,094 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 31,969 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,327 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares in the last quarter. 26.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, including grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

