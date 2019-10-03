PANDORA A /S/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.09

PANDORA A /S/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.09 and traded as high as $9.81. PANDORA A /S/S shares last traded at $9.81, with a volume of 955 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.09.

PANDORA A /S/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PANDY)

Pandora A/S designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry worldwide. The company offers jewelry, including diamonds, gemstones, cultured pearls, man-made stones, and silver and gold, as well as leather, glass, wood, enamel, and textile products. Its products primarily include charms, bracelets, rings, earrings, necklaces, and pendants.

