Pacific Drilling (NYSE:PACD) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Pacific Drilling (NYSE:PACD) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Pacific Drilling stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.34. 110,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,445. Pacific Drilling has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $9,500.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 7.94 and a current ratio of 8.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.76.

Pacific Drilling (NYSE:PACD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pacific Drilling had a negative return on equity of 133.18% and a negative net margin of 827.68%. The firm had revenue of $76.42 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Drilling in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Drilling in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Drilling in the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Drilling in the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Drilling in the 2nd quarter worth about $176,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pacific Drilling Company Profile

Pacific Drilling SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an offshore drilling contractor. It provides offshore drilling services to the oil and natural gas industry. The company contracts its fleet of rigs to drill wells for its customers. It has a fleet of seven drillships. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

