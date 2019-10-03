Own Price Tops $0.0352 on Top Exchanges (CHX)

Own (CURRENCY:CHX) traded 18% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. One Own token can now be bought for about $0.0352 or 0.00000425 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bancor Network, DDEX and HitBTC. Own has a market cap of $3.51 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of Own was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Own has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

About Own

Own’s total supply is 168,956,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 tokens. The Reddit community for Own is /r/OwnMarket and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Own’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket . Own’s official website is weown.com . The official message board for Own is medium.com/ownmarket

Own Token Trading

Own can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network, DDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Own directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Own should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Own using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

