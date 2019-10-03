Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Owl Rock Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

NYSE:ORCC traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.13. The company had a trading volume of 106,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,498. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.17. Owl Rock Capital has a 52 week low of $15.02 and a 52 week high of $18.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $176.14 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Owl Rock Capital will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

