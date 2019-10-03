Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.53

Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.53 and last traded at $9.70, with a volume of 2367244 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.27.

OI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Owens-Illinois from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Owens-Illinois from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Owens-Illinois and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Owens-Illinois from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Owens-Illinois from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Owens-Illinois has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.52.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.07). Owens-Illinois had a return on equity of 39.73% and a net margin of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Owens-Illinois’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Owens-Illinois Inc will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Owens-Illinois’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.35%.

In other Owens-Illinois news, Director Carol A. Williams bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.21 per share, with a total value of $122,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 60,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $741,891.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Owens-Illinois in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Owens-Illinois in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Owens-Illinois in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Owens-Illinois by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens-Illinois in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. 91.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Owens-Illinois

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, teas, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

