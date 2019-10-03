OTOCASH Hits Market Cap of $9.47 Million (OTO)

OTOCASH (CURRENCY:OTO) traded 25.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 3rd. OTOCASH has a total market cap of $9.47 million and $117,816.00 worth of OTOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OTOCASH token can now be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00005428 BTC on major exchanges including Escodex, Altilly and Instant Bitex. During the last week, OTOCASH has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000033 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000097 BTC.

EveriToken (EVT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 40.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Bitcoin Instant (BTI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About OTOCASH

OTOCASH (OTO) is a token. OTOCASH’s total supply is 38,254,584 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,315,864 tokens. The Reddit community for OTOCASH is /r/otocash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OTOCASH’s official website is www.otocash.io . OTOCASH’s official Twitter account is @otocashofficial

Buying and Selling OTOCASH

OTOCASH can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Altilly, Instant Bitex and Escodex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OTOCASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OTOCASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OTOCASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

