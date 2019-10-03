OTCMKTS:TLLTF (OTCMKTS:TLLTF) Trading Up 31.3%

OTCMKTS:TLLTF (OTCMKTS:TLLTF) was up 31.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.38 and last traded at $0.37, approximately 533,292 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 436,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

TILT Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions for the cannabis industry. It focuses on the development of technology driven infrastructure platform to deliver cannabis products and services to the legalized cannabis industry. The company was founded on June 22, 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

