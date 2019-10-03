Ossen Innovation (NASDAQ:OSN) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Ossen Innovation (NASDAQ:OSN) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ OSN traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.85. 1,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,810. Ossen Innovation has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $7.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.38.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ossen Innovation stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ossen Innovation Co Ltd (NASDAQ:OSN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,268 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of Ossen Innovation as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ossen Innovation Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of pre-stressed steel materials. Its products include plain surface steel wires and strands, and earth coated and zinc-coated pre-stressed steel materials. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

