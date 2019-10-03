Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Sells 16 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,035 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 16 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.7% of Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its position in Alphabet by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 8,461 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,841,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $1,604,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 21,391 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,353,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank increased its position in Alphabet by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 523 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price objective (up from $1,300.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 26th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,450.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. FBN Securities set a $1,400.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1,287.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,290.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,375.78.

GOOGL stock traded down $30.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,175.94. 684,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,248,975. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $977.66 and a 1 year high of $1,296.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,202.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,174.10. The stock has a market cap of $815.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $31.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.90 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 51.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

See Also: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.