Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in Dollar General by 436.9% in the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 19,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 15,909 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 175,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,694,000 after purchasing an additional 14,042 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Dollar General by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 296,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,510,000 after purchasing an additional 42,804 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 273,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,032,000 after purchasing an additional 26,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Dollar General by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 314,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,483,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar General alerts:

DG has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $141.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Raymond James set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (up from $156.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Dollar General to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $153.00 to $173.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.27.

Shares of Dollar General stock traded down $1.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.21. The company has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.55. Dollar General Corp. has a 52 week low of $98.08 and a 52 week high of $162.34.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 25.34%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.44%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.