Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. cut its position in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Allstate accounts for 1.4% of Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Allstate by 19,864.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,907,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $194,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,420 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Allstate by 141.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,246,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,777,000 after purchasing an additional 729,400 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its stake in Allstate by 297.7% during the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 783,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,633,000 after purchasing an additional 586,200 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Allstate by 12.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,342,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $441,631,000 after purchasing an additional 486,897 shares during the period. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the second quarter worth about $39,602,000. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ALL traded down $1.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.76. The stock had a trading volume of 581,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,286. Allstate Corp has a 52 week low of $77.00 and a 52 week high of $109.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.82.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.70. Allstate had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Allstate Corp will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.78%.

In other news, EVP Susan L. Lees sold 27,650 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.30, for a total value of $2,994,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,165 shares in the company, valued at $5,757,769.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Steven E. Shebik sold 26,446 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.56, for a total transaction of $2,738,747.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,860,628.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,783 shares of company stock valued at $10,472,581 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on ALL shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Allstate from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays set a $125.00 price target on shares of Allstate and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.92.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

