Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.75.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Get Orion Engineered Carbons alerts:

Orion Engineered Carbons stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,499. The company has a market capitalization of $994.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.28. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 12 month low of $12.10 and a 12 month high of $33.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $399.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.68 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 71.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.20%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 130.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 255.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,918 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 4,973 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the 2nd quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. 96.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.