Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) Trading Up 6%

Orchard Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ORTX)’s share price was up 6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.74 and last traded at $12.64, approximately 163,940 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 163,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.92.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ORTX shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Orchard Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Orchard Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.63.

Get Orchard Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a current ratio of 7.89.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.20). Equities analysts anticipate that Orchard Therapeutics PLC – will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,046,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,611,000 after buying an additional 2,015,870 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Inc. boosted its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 4.4% during the second quarter. Cowen Inc. now owns 3,035,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,465,000 after purchasing an additional 127,737 shares in the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 172.4% during the second quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 1,312,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,356,000 after purchasing an additional 830,475 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 203.2% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,156,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,175,000 after purchasing an additional 774,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 99.8% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,044,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,610,000 after purchasing an additional 521,646 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.00% of the company’s stock.

About Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX)

Orchard Therapeutics plc, integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

Featured Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Orchard Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchard Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.