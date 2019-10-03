Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,518,601 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 346,675 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises about 1.4% of Macquarie Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.44% of Oracle worth $827,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 22,243,759 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,267,227,000 after buying an additional 3,220,296 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 20,778,045 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,115,989,000 after buying an additional 345,982 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,567,402 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $886,875,000 after buying an additional 562,921 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,444,171 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $822,884,000 after buying an additional 430,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,088,162 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $702,965,000 after buying an additional 626,663 shares during the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ORCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $56.00 price target on Oracle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Oracle from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. ValuEngine lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Macquarie restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.57.

In other news, Director Renee Jo James sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total transaction of $160,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,761,374.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark V. Hurd sold 787,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total value of $40,792,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,038,755 shares in the company, valued at $53,807,509. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 885,143 shares of company stock worth $46,556,709. Insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.98. 677,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,964,574. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $42.40 and a 52-week high of $60.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company has a market cap of $174.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.18.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. Oracle had a return on equity of 48.85% and a net margin of 27.71%. The company had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 8.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Featured Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.