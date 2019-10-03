OR BANCORP INC/SH (OTCMKTS:ORBN) Stock Price Down 4%

OR BANCORP INC/SH (OTCMKTS:ORBN) was down 4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.57 and last traded at $25.57, approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.63.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.86.

About OR BANCORP INC/SH (OTCMKTS:ORBN)

Oregon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Willamette Valley Bank that provides banking services to businesses and individuals in Oregon. The company accepts checking and savings accounts. It also provides commercial, real estate, construction, residential mortgage, and consumer loans; and digital banking services.

Featured Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for OR BANCORP INC/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OR BANCORP INC/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.